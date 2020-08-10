You have permission to edit this article.
Chippewa Falls man dies in Sunday motorcycle accident in Town of Eagle Point
Chippewa Falls man dies in Sunday motorcycle accident in Town of Eagle Point

Traffic fatality

37-year old Weston Finnessy of Chippewa Falls passed away after being involved in a motorcycle accident on Sunday in the town of Eagle Point.

 CHIPPEWA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

A Chippewa Falls man died as the result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on Sunday in the Town of Eagle Point.

Weston Finnessy, 37, died after a collision at 1:20 p.m. Sunday on 125th Avenue east of Hwy 124 in the town of Eagle Point, according to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies reported that the motorcycle was eastbound on 125th Avenue and struck a trailer/truck that was backing out onto the roadway from a private driveway.

“The traffic accident investigation determined that speed was a major factor of the accident,” the sheriff’s department stated. “A witness (friend of the deceased also riding a motorcycle) stated that he and the victim were traveling well over the posted 55 mph speed limit prior to the accident. The victim was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.”

