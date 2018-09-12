Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Jenneman

Jenneman is pictured inside a Chippewa Falls police squad car on Tuesday.

 CONTRIBUTED

A Chippewa Falls man honored the Chippewa Falls Police and Fire departments on Tuesday, marking the 17th anniversary of 9/11, with twin plaques.

Michael Jenneman said he has wanted to commemorate the emergency responders of his community for 18 years.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

"It took me years to figure it out," Jenneman said. "They're there to save lives. I'm honoring them and thanking them for their sacrifices."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.