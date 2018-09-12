A Chippewa Falls man honored the Chippewa Falls Police and Fire departments on Tuesday, marking the 17th anniversary of 9/11, with twin plaques.
Michael Jenneman said he has wanted to commemorate the emergency responders of his community for 18 years.
"It took me years to figure it out," Jenneman said. "They're there to save lives. I'm honoring them and thanking them for their sacrifices."
