A Chippewa Falls man who pleaded guilty in January to two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault was sentenced Monday to serve six months in jail.
Both counts were misdemeanors, stemming from incidents in January and August 2017.
Steven J. Burich, 20, of 1307 Water St., will receive 194 days credit for time served.
Burich violated the terms of his three-year probation, which Judge Steven Cray set at a Jan. 29 sentencing, according to online court records.
Burich has also pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault of a child, a felony, but was not sentenced on that charge Monday.
A Chippewa Falls police investigator was told Burich was having sexual intercourse with a girl younger than 16, according to a criminal complaint.
The investigator received permission to search Burich’s cellphone and reportedly found multiple sexual conservations between him and the girl.
Burich admitted having consensual sex with the girl, according to the complaint.
Cray ordered Burich’s bond be revoked in the felony matter, and ordered a pre-sentence investigation.
A plea and sentencing hearing for Burich is slated for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 12.