A Chippewa Falls man will spend one year in prison for violating conditions of his probation stemming from a 2018 felony conviction.
Eau Claire County Judge Michael Schumacher ordered Joseph W. Duss, 35, Chippewa Falls, to spend two years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Duss was fined $518. As conditions of supervision, he cannot drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers.
Duss was originally sentenced in July to two years of probation for one count of possession of methamphetamine.
According to court records, Duss violated terms of his probation by failing to report for a scheduled probation appointment, using methamphetamine, taking a vehicle without permission and stealing an item from a convenience store.
