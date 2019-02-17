A Chippewa Falls man will spend two years in prison for his role in attacking an Eau Claire man at his residence.
"This whole thing is such a scary, scary offense," Eau Claire County Judge John Manydeeds said Friday at Scott R. Kerckhove's sentencing hearing.
"The community deserves to have this," the judge said of the prison sentence.
"You have an understanding of what's going on here and you need to get it corrected," Manydeeds told Kerckhove.
Kerckhove, 49, was sentenced on felony counts of criminal damage to property and sixth-offense drunken driving.
Manydeeds ordered Kerckhove to spend three years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
As conditions of supervision, Kerckhove cannot drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
He also cannot have contact with the victim or his co-defendant and must undergo all recommended programming and treatment.
Eau Claire County Assistant District Attorney Loralee Clark said she couldn't imagine how frightening this event was for the victim.
"He will never feel safe in his house," Clark said.
Kerckhove apologized for his actions.
"It was a random drunken, senseless act that never should have happened," he said. "The best thing I can do is try to fix myself. What I did I can't take back. I wish I could."
Kerckhove's co-defendant, Jason M. Butters, 44, of Chippewa Falls, was previously sentenced to three years of probation and 66 days in jail.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police were sent to a reported burglary at 8:45 p.m. Feb. 17, 2018, in the 2900 block of Seymour Road. An officer arrived to find a broken television outside the house and a man standing outside. The man had fresh wounds.
Inside the house, the officer noticed the refrigerator was knocked over and an aquarium and wooden table were smashed in the living room.
The man said he was lying on his couch watching television when he heard banging on his door. Two males, who the man did not recognize, entered the residence.
The males yelled at the man and asked for another individual by name. The man said he didn’t know who the males were talking about.
Both men attacked him, and at least one of them choked him. The males then alternated between fighting with the man and damaging his property.
The males ran out the door and tried to take a television with them. The man said the incident lasted about five minutes.
Based on the man’s description, an Altoona police officer pulled over a vehicle occupied by Kerckhove and Butters. The officer found the man’s wallet in Butters’ pocket.
Butters said he and Kerckhove were working a job together in New Richmond. They drove to Eau Claire to get a drink.
Butters said Kerckhove drove to an unknown residence where he got into a fight with the resident. Butters said he tried to break up the fight.
Butters said Kerckhove told him the man owed him $500. Butters claimed Kerckhove handed him the man’s wallet.
