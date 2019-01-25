A Chippewa Falls man will spend 18 months on probation for backing his vehicle into another vehicle at a south side Eau Claire business, pinning and injuring the leg of the driver of the other vehicle.
Mason P. Zanchetti, 22, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of causing bodily harm by reckless driving, and three unrelated misdemeanor counts of retail theft.
Judge Michael Schumacher fined Zanchetti $1,949 and gave him the option of spending 10 days in jail or performing 80 hours of community service.
As conditions of probation, Schumacher ordered Zanchetti not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were called to Harbor Freight, 2915 London Road, at 5:55 p.m. July 26 because Zanchetti had fallen asleep at the wheel and struck a pedestrian in the parking lot.
A witness said Zanchetti’s vehicle rolled backward into another vehicle as a man was attempting to get inside the other vehicle.
Zanchetti was hunched over the wheel as if he was sleeping or passed out.
The man’s leg was pinned by Zanchetti’s vehicle.
Witnesses pushed Zanchetti’s vehicle forward to free the man’s leg.
The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
Zanchetti told officers he fell asleep at the wheel because he had not gotten enough sleep the previous night.
