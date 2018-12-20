Try 1 month for 99¢
Fatal accident
A 72-year-old Chippewa Falls man was killed in a head-collision in the Town of Wheaton on Wednesday.

TOWN OF WHEATON — A 72-year-old Chippewa Falls man was killed in a head-on collision on a rural county highway Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Chippewa Falls Sheriff's Office, Glen C. Winge was driving a 2002 Lincoln Continental northbound on Cty. Hwy. T, approximately a half-mile north of Cty. Hwy. X. For unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed the center line. A 2016 Dodge truck driven by 54-year-old Randy McInnis of Eau Claire was traveling southbound and attempted to avoid Winge's vehicle by breaking and steering but was unable to avoid impact.

Winge, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. McInnis was treated for minor injuries.

The Chippewa County Coroner, Chippewa County Highway Department and the Chippewa Fire District assisted at the scene.

It was the second fatal accident in the last five days on a county highway. On Dec. 14, a 77-year-old man from Duluth was killed when he failed to yield to a tractor-trailer hogging logs at the intersection of Hwy. 40 and Hwy. 64 north of Bloomer.

