Chippewa Falls man saves individual from potential suicide attempt on Main Street Bridge

The courage of a local man has helped save the life of someone in dire need of a helping hand.
Alex Conrad, a young Chippewa Falls man, was awarded the Citizen Meritorious Award by the Chippewa Falls Police Department for his role in helping save the life of a potential suicide victim earlier this year.
The award recognizes the valor and courage of citizens who go above and beyond to aid local law enforcement in the betterment of the Chippewa Falls community.
“Alex’s quick thinking, compassion and initiative that day surely saved the life of a person in mental crisis, thank you,” the Chippewa Falls Police Department said in a Monday morning social media post.
Earlier this year Conrad was driving across the Main Street Bridge in downtown Chippewa Falls at night when he passed someone standing by one of the railings. Conrad said he thought “something just didn’t feel right,” so he turned around and went back to check on the individual to make sure they were alright.
When he returned he saw the person had a rope tied around their neck and were considering jumping off the side of the bridge, potentially ending their life. When he saw the situation at hand, he parked his car diagonally on the bridge so that it would draw the attention of any passersby. After parking, he was able to walk up to the person, and then was able to hold onto them so they couldn’t jump and talked to them to keep them calm until the police arrived on scene.
Once police arrived, the officers were able to cut the rope and pull the person away from the railing to safety. The individual was then taken to a mental health hospital to get the help they needed.
“Truly selfless act,” local resident Sam Krienke said. “Thank you Alex. We need more people like you in this world.”
Conrad accepted the Citizen Meritorious award on Monday morning at the Chippewa Falls Police Department headquarters in Chippewa Falls.