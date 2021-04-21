Chippewa Falls man sentenced to additional 10 years for causing the deaths of two men

The meth was analyzed and determined to be 98% pure.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Because a crowd of 40 people attended the sentencing, the hearing was relocated to the largest courtroom in the building. Several people spoke prior to Gibbs’ ruling.

Buck’s mother, Jean Buck, told Gibbs that her family has struggled since his death.

“There are no words that can describe what one phone call can have on a family. Our family has went through depression, nightmares, counseling,” she said.

She described Johnson and Buck as friends, and Buck was always there to help out Johnson. But in the end, Buck meant nothing to Johnson, she said. She asked Gibbs to order the maximum sentence, consecutive to the 20-year sentence for drugs.

“Because of Johnson’s illegal and irresponsible actions, two young men died,” she said. “We’ve waited three-and-a-half years to see justice be done.”

Catherine Friederich, Ott’s mother, held up a large photo of her son, which is the last one she has of him.