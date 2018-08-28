A Chippewa Falls man convicted of sexually assaulting a woman at a town of Wheaton hotel in January 2017 must serve four years in prison. Benny J. Bridges, 50, of 11889 N. 15th Ave. was also sentenced Monday to four years of extended supervision.
A 27-year-old woman told a Chippewa County investigator Bridges assaulted her between Jan. 11-13, 2017, while she rented two rooms at a hotel near 29 Pines Family Restaurant, according to a criminal complaint.
The woman woke up to Bridges having sexual contact with her; she was naked and did not know who had taken her clothes off, according to the complaint.
Bridges made an Alford plea to a count of third-degree sexual assault. An Alford plea involves a suspect agreeing to plead guilty because of strong evidence, but maintaining he is innocent.
During his four-year supervision, Bridges must not have any contact with the victim; must register as a sex offender and comply with treatment; must not possess illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia, controlled substances or alcohol and must avoid taverns.
Bridges must also pay $518 in court costs.
Bridges was convicted of second-degree sexual assault in Chippewa County in 2002, according to online court records.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.