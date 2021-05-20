Chippewa Falls man sentenced to three years in prison for standoff with area SWAT team

A rural Chippewa Falls man who pulled a gun on an officer, and later was in a standoff with the area SWAT team last November, has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Nevin M. Reit, 26, 19213 Highway X, pleaded no contest to second-degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting an officer, failure to comply with an officer while in custody, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and bail jumping.

Judge Steve Gibbs ordered the prison sentence, along with two years of extended supervision. Reit also was given a nine-month jail sentence that is concurrent to the prison term; Gibbs placed the 166 days of jail time already served on the jail sentence, meaning those days already incarcerated will not reduce his time in prison. He also must pay $961 in fines.

Reit lived at 1732 17th Avenue in Bloomer when the incident occurred on Nov. 15, 2020.

According to the criminal complaint, the Bloomer Police Department was called to Reit’s apartment complex, after a woman in the building said Reit was banging on her door and shouting about government conspiracies.