 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chippewa Falls man to serve nearly four years in prison for brawling with officers
0 Comments
top story

Chippewa Falls man to serve nearly four years in prison for brawling with officers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Chippewa Falls man will serve a three-year, nine-month prison sentence after he brawled with police officers.

Scarseth_MUG

Nicholas E. Scarseth, 38, 504 W. Central St., was convicted of battery or threat to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, and bail jumping in Chippewa County Court.

Judge Steve Gibbs ordered the prison sentence, along with three years of extended supervision. Gibbs also ordered Scarseth to pay $1,036 in court costs and fines.

According to the criminal complaint, Chippewa Falls police were called to the intersection of Superior and Cedar streets on Aug. 12, 2019, because a man was lying in the road. Officers recognized him as Scarseth from prior interactions with him. They smelled alcohol on him and attempted to arrest him for bail jumping.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

However, “Scarseth became physically combative, swinging his arms around and attempting to stand or kneel,” the complaint states. Scarseth punched two different officers in the face.

In 2011, Scarseth was convicted of battery and served 120 days in jail.

In 2020, Scarseth was convicted of lewd and lascivious behavior and disorderly conduct in Wood County Court, and was ordered to serve six months in jail.

Scarseth was charged this month with fourth-degree sexual assault, threat to an officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and bail jumping in Eau Claire County Court; he returns to that court on Aug. 30.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Arkansas gov. seeks to end school mask mandate ban

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News