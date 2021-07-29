Chippewa Falls man to serve nearly four years in prison for brawling with officers

A Chippewa Falls man will serve a three-year, nine-month prison sentence after he brawled with police officers.

Nicholas E. Scarseth, 38, 504 W. Central St., was convicted of battery or threat to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, and bail jumping in Chippewa County Court.

Judge Steve Gibbs ordered the prison sentence, along with three years of extended supervision. Gibbs also ordered Scarseth to pay $1,036 in court costs and fines.

According to the criminal complaint, Chippewa Falls police were called to the intersection of Superior and Cedar streets on Aug. 12, 2019, because a man was lying in the road. Officers recognized him as Scarseth from prior interactions with him. They smelled alcohol on him and attempted to arrest him for bail jumping.

However, “Scarseth became physically combative, swinging his arms around and attempting to stand or kneel,” the complaint states. Scarseth punched two different officers in the face.

In 2011, Scarseth was convicted of battery and served 120 days in jail.

In 2020, Scarseth was convicted of lewd and lascivious behavior and disorderly conduct in Wood County Court, and was ordered to serve six months in jail.