Chippewa Falls man to serve prison term after pair of high speed chases

A rural Chippewa Falls man will serve 2½ years in prison after he was convicted of leading police on a pair of high-speed chases last year, one on June 15 and another on Nov. 8.

Andrew R. Premo, 31, 12610 21st. Ave., pleaded no contest last Thursday in Chippewa County Court to fleeing or eluding an officer in both cases. Premo, who is already incarcerated in Dodge Correctional Facility, appeared via video for the hearing.

Judge Ben Lane ordered the prison sentence, along with two years of extended supervision. The sentence is concurrent to any other ongoing prison sentences; Premo was given credit for 129 days already served. He must pay $1,046 in court costs and fines, and he cannot drive without a license. He cannot have any contact with a victim or a rental car agency.

According to police reports and the criminal complaint, officers from Chippewa Falls, Lake Hallie, Altoona, Eau Claire and the Wisconsin State Patrol were involved in the pursuit, which began at 11:09 p.m. Nov. 8, when a Chippewa Falls officer saw the vehicle drive off the road and hit property near the intersection of Woodward and South avenues.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but Premo accelerated and led law enforcement on a chase through multiple jurisdictions.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}