Chippewa Falls man to serve six months in jail for fourth OWI charge

A Chippewa Falls man who was twice the legal alcohol limit when he was arrested Sept. 1, 2020, will serve at least six months in jail.

Nathan M. Trusty, 34, 400 Pumphouse Road, pleaded guilty last week in Chippewa County Court to one count of OWI-4th offense as part of a plea agreement. However, Trusty was originally charged with OWI-5th offense; he had previously been convicted of OWI-4th offense in April 2019, and also was ordered to serve six months in jail on that conviction.

Assistant District Attorney Larry Broeren explained Monday that because of disagreements over one of his prior OWI convictions, his latest case was treated as an OWI-4th offense during sentencing.

Judge Ben Lane ordered a one-year jail sentence but made six months imposed-and-stayed. Lane also placed Trusty on probation for three years. Trusty must pay $2,359 in court costs and fines, and he must complete 250 hours of community service. While on probation he cannot consume alcohol or enter taverns. Lane did grant him Huber work release privileges.

According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa Falls police officer observed Trusty speeding on Grand Avenue on the city’s east hill at 2:48 a.m. Sept. 1, 2020. The officer observed signs of alcohol use. A blood draw later showed Trusty had a .17 blood-alcohol level. Trusty failed several field sobriety tests and was arrested.

