Chippewa Falls may move to single-hauler for garbage services

Hull sees other benefits to having just one hauler.

“You won’t have multiple trucks out,” Hull said. “You won’t have the wear on the roads.”

When Hull first pushed the idea five years ago, he saw a lot of resistance to the idea. This time around, he said he’s received a lot of calls from people in favor of the single-hauler system.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s hard for me to believe people won’t support this if they have the facts,” Hull said. “It’s a pretty substantial savings for most people.”

The bids are only good for 45 days, so the City Council will vote on accepting Express Disposal’s bid at the Nov. 17 meeting. If the council approves the measure, Express Disposal would begin collecting garbage in January.

Mayor Greg Hoffman isn’t endorsing the idea, but he has no plans to veto the council’s decision.

“If this is what the public wants, and the council wants, I’m fine with it,” Hoffman said. “I’ll leave it up to the citizens.”

However, Hoffman said there are many unanswered questions.

“We also haven’t worked out how the billing process will be done,” Hoffman said. “Can people opt out? I’d say no.”