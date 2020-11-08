Chippewa Falls may move to single-hauler for garbage services

The city of Chippewa Falls could be moving to a single hauler for garbage services, under a proposal before the City Council.
A public hearing on the proposal will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Interested parties should call 1-455-655-0002 US Toll and enter access code 177 288 1987 to listen to the meeting.
Alderman Chuck Hull, who is chairman of the city committee that oversees garbage and recycling services, said the city requested bids from all area garbage providers for a five-year contract to provide pickup at all of the roughly 5,300 households in the city.
“The lowest bid received was from Express Disposal for $10.82/month for a standardized 65 gallon trash container,” a city press release states. “This is a significant savings from prevailing individual rates (estimated $5 to $9 more per month).”
Hull first looked at moving to a single-hauler system five years ago, when the city last awarded its recycling contract. When the city sought bids to renew its recycling contract this year, they also requested bids for the garbage services, Hull explained.
“What we’ve learned over 20 years of offering recycling, that having one provider, there is quite a huge savings,” Hull said.
The price of $10.82 per month would be locked in for the entire five-year contract.
Hull sees other benefits to having just one hauler.
“You won’t have multiple trucks out,” Hull said. “You won’t have the wear on the roads.”
When Hull first pushed the idea five years ago, he saw a lot of resistance to the idea. This time around, he said he’s received a lot of calls from people in favor of the single-hauler system.
Support Local Journalism
“It’s hard for me to believe people won’t support this if they have the facts,” Hull said. “It’s a pretty substantial savings for most people.”
The bids are only good for 45 days, so the City Council will vote on accepting Express Disposal’s bid at the Nov. 17 meeting. If the council approves the measure, Express Disposal would begin collecting garbage in January.
Mayor Greg Hoffman isn’t endorsing the idea, but he has no plans to veto the council’s decision.
“If this is what the public wants, and the council wants, I’m fine with it,” Hoffman said. “I’ll leave it up to the citizens.”
However, Hoffman said there are many unanswered questions.
“We also haven’t worked out how the billing process will be done,” Hoffman said. “Can people opt out? I’d say no.”
Hoffman said there also are homes in town who will want larger containers than 65 gallons, and that needs to be figured out.
Councilman CW King wants to hear more comments from the public.
“I haven’t made up my mind. I got a lot of calls on it, and it is split,” King said. “There isn’t universal agreement on it. It’s a big issue, and I think the Council should take some time and get some input.”
King said this is an example where having a virtual meeting is a huge disadvantage to the public and council.
The lowest bid for the recycling contract is Boxx Sanitation, at a cost of $3.76 per month. Boxx, which recently purchased ProVyro, has held the city contract for the past five years, so that service will not change.
Hull said it turned out to be cheaper to award the recycling contract to Boxx Sanitation and the garbage contract to Express Disposal, as each provider had higher bids to be the sole provider of both pickups.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.