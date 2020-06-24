Chippewa Falls Micon Cinemas reopening Friday

Things have finally come together and a favorite Chippewa Falls location is reopening.
Micon Cinemas in Chippewa Falls is reopening Friday after being closed for the majority of 2020.
The location shut down before any COVID-19 regulations to remodel their theater and has been closed ever since. The theater will reopen Friday, showing classic films and more recent releases, the popular theater chain said Wednesday afternoon.
“We’re finally opening the doors to our newly remodeled Chippewa Falls theater. Yes, we’re opening Friday with some great classic movies including a movie we opened with in 2004 when we first opened. All seats only $5. Check out miconcinemas.com for movies and show times.”
Starting Friday, the Chippewa Falls Micon Cinemas just outside of downtown will be showing “Trolls World Tour,” “Hotel Transylvania,” “The Greatest Showman,” “Jurassic Park,” “The Avengers,” “The Wizard of Oz” and the film that was part of its 2004 opening, “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.”
The Chippewa Falls Micon Cinemas location is the last of their three locations to reopen after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, the other two being the Eau Claire location and Downtown Budget location in downtown Eau Claire.
Excited Chippewa Falls moviegoers will also be able to enjoy updated amenities at the reopening theater as well.
All of the screening rooms are now equipped with comfortable recliners, mirroring the updates at the Eau Claire location. Other facilities such as the bathrooms and general facilities, have been updated as well, just finishing this week after months of renovations.
Adam Isaacson, a Chippewa Falls native, said he is excited for the theater to reopen, as it has been dearly missed.
“Whenever you drive downtown that building is one of the first things you see,” Isaacson said. “So, not seeing any movies on the marquee or the lights on the sign lit up for months has been a bummer. I’m excited to finally see a movie there again and the movies they are showing are pretty exciting too. We will happily welcome them back and I can’t wait.”
Safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be employed at the location as well.
Only a specific amount of seats will be made available for purchase, lines to purchase tickets and concessions will be clearly marked, not transferring food from an employee to a customer will take place and the wearing of a mask will be encouraged but not required.
Tickets and show times for the reopening Micon Cinemas location can be found online at miconcinemas.com.
