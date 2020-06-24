Chippewa Falls Micon Cinemas reopening Friday

All of the screening rooms are now equipped with comfortable recliners, mirroring the updates at the Eau Claire location. Other facilities such as the bathrooms and general facilities, have been updated as well, just finishing this week after months of renovations.

Adam Isaacson, a Chippewa Falls native, said he is excited for the theater to reopen, as it has been dearly missed.

“Whenever you drive downtown that building is one of the first things you see,” Isaacson said. “So, not seeing any movies on the marquee or the lights on the sign lit up for months has been a bummer. I’m excited to finally see a movie there again and the movies they are showing are pretty exciting too. We will happily welcome them back and I can’t wait.”

Safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be employed at the location as well.

Only a specific amount of seats will be made available for purchase, lines to purchase tickets and concessions will be clearly marked, not transferring food from an employee to a customer will take place and the wearing of a mask will be encouraged but not required.

Tickets and show times for the reopening Micon Cinemas location can be found online at miconcinemas.com.

