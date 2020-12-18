Chippewa Falls Middle School English teachers adapt to remote learning

Conveying a language and its applicable uses is often taught face-to-face, but the pandemic students are experiencing is forcing them to learn it in a new way.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the majority of learning in 2020 to be virtual to ensure the health and safety of students, staff and their families.
English Language Arts (ELA) is one of the areas of study that has had to adjust the most, as it often utilizes speech to convey its themes and meanings.
In the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District, Chippewa Falls Middle School is making strides in keeping learning prosperous in ELA even though it will be 2021 before students can entertain the notion of a return to their desks.
Sara Carlson, seventh-grade English teacher, said a good portion of achieving success during remote learning is establishing a clear connection with students and engaging them in ways which will retain their attention when they aren’t constantly being monitored.
“Moving to virtual has been a lot, so we’ve had to modify our curriculum to get the best out of our students,” Carlson said. “We’ve also had to utilize different ways of engaging students. We are doing our best to get our students to interact with the lessons and not just be a picture on a screen.”
An average workweek for middle school students during remote learning is taking a look at the week’s class schedule to see what they’re learning and then participating in a hybrid mixture of live instruction and independent research.
Teachers at Chippewa Falls Middle School utilize Google Classroom frequently and utilize breakout rooms splintered off of group instruction to provide specialized group and personal instruction/aid.
Carlson said essays and different types of writing are still a part of the curriculum, and although it is slightly more difficult to get kids to participate in discussions she and her colleagues are striving to promote interaction during lessons.
“We are providing live instruction, but knowing not every student can make it to every class, a nice thing we’re doing now is providing virtual instruction so that next year when everything is back to normal we have some of these things already made for them,” Carlson said. “There’s not as much give and take and feedback with students, because the lecture is on the screen and they don’t want to talk in front of their peers. I’ve had to adjust, but overall I feel like it has been pretty successful.”
Sarah Radcliffe, director of educational technology, said some people are commenting that the district wasn’t prepared enough to go to remote learning so quickly, but in fact, the district was proactive in preparing for virtual learning before it was required by the state earlier this year.
“I would say in our district we didn’t leave that to chance,” Radcliffe said. “Because at the beginning of the year, before even going remote, we taught students how to access a lot of the tools and materials we need in order to stay connected with them while they are remote. Our teachers did a fantastic job of navigating all kinds of new processes in the classroom, connecting with their kids so who they knew who their teacher was and that they cared about their class.”
The earliest Chippewa Falls Middle School students can return to the classroom is Jan. 25. This date will be re-evaluated early in 2021.
