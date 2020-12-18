Chippewa Falls Middle School English teachers adapt to remote learning

Teachers at Chippewa Falls Middle School utilize Google Classroom frequently and utilize breakout rooms splintered off of group instruction to provide specialized group and personal instruction/aid.

Carlson said essays and different types of writing are still a part of the curriculum, and although it is slightly more difficult to get kids to participate in discussions she and her colleagues are striving to promote interaction during lessons.

“We are providing live instruction, but knowing not every student can make it to every class, a nice thing we’re doing now is providing virtual instruction so that next year when everything is back to normal we have some of these things already made for them,” Carlson said. “There’s not as much give and take and feedback with students, because the lecture is on the screen and they don’t want to talk in front of their peers. I’ve had to adjust, but overall I feel like it has been pretty successful.”

Sarah Radcliffe, director of educational technology, said some people are commenting that the district wasn’t prepared enough to go to remote learning so quickly, but in fact, the district was proactive in preparing for virtual learning before it was required by the state earlier this year.