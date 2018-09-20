The Chippewa Falls Middle School is one of 461 schools nationwide honored as one of “America’s Healthiest Schools.”
The school was awarded a “silver” rating, out of a possible gold, silver or bronze. It was one of the only four schools in Wisconsin to receive a silver rating; no Wisconsin school received gold.
The Alliance for a Healthier Generation, a group that works for student health, announced the awards Monday.
To qualify for the honor, the middle school offered a daily breakfast, gave students at least an hour of physical education per week and met or exceeded federal nutrition standards for in-school meals and snacks, according to a Healthier Generation statement.
Of the schools honored nationwide, 81 percent “serve high-need populations,” according to the statement.
The 12 other Wisconsin schools honored were in Green Bay, Tomahawk, Neenah, Oregon and Verona.
