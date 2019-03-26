The Chippewa Falls Middle School was placed in an emergency hold for a couple hours Tuesday morning, after a note was found in the building.
They later determined the note was a fake, and the school was in no real danger. The school day then resumed as normal.
According to a press release sent by the school district, an email from superintendent Heidi Eliopoulos to district parents said middle school teachers would be “talking to students about the serious nature of making comments like the one found today.”
“Even fake notes have serious consequences,” Eliopoulos said. “When someone makes any sort of threatening comment about our school it is a crime. If you threaten a school, the school consequences are expulsion. This means you don’t ever get to attend school anywhere. School threats are also categorized as felonies and face consequences from the law as well.”
