An after school class at a local middle school is finding a new way to enrich the lives of students through robotics.
Voyagers is a program at Chippewa Falls Middle School consisting of three after-school programs devoted to fostering a love for science and technology in area students. Vex robotics, Girls Who Code and Machines Behaving Badly make up the program and the latter is pairing competition and robotics together to bring out the best in the middle schoolers who grasp onto it.
Machines Behaving Badly is a somewhat low-tech, educational after-school class in which students develop three-pound combat robots for use in a competition at the end of the course. The program has 24 students enrolled and the class is culminating Saturday from 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Chippewa Falls Middle School.
Tim Wolter, Machines Behaving Badly instructor, said the goal of the class is not to set up a streamline path for kids to become engineers, but rather foster a love for the craft in which they can get a grasp and run with it.
“It’s not about creating the next generation of engineers who go onto work for a big corporation and do exactly what they’re told to in their cubicle,” Wolter said. “I’m trying to create the next generation of people who try and get around the rules and start up their own businesses in their garages.”
Wolter has been teaching the Machines Behaving Badly class for the past 19 years and said the class and eventual competition are great opportunities for kids to make mistakes and learn from them in a safe environment.
“My philosophy is kids in middle school have rules all day long, so when they come to Machines Behaving Badly I want to give them a little freedom,” Wolter said. “I tell them you are all going to build your own three-pound robot. Just make weight and the rules are no flamethrowers, no hand grenades and no live animals. Other than that, build anything you want.”
The motto for the course is “Oh my, that could’ve gone better” and Wolter uses this phrase as a learning tool. Kids in the class are able to use whatever materials they want to as long as their robot makes the three-pound weight limit and a barrage of combat armor, spinning blades, glue globs and foam pass through the classroom in route to the culminating competition, Wolter said.
“Sometimes what they come up with is really surprising in its level of complexity and those are the kids where you say wow and you see them on the high school team shortly,” Wolter said. “And sometimes you have a kid who doesn’t know which end of the screwdriver to hold onto and you wait awhile before you step in to see if they can grow and figure it out on their own. It’s very educational.”
The students who enjoy the course and flourish during their time enrolled in it have the opportunity to move onto the First Robotics class at Chippewa Falls Senior High School, a class which is about five levels up in difficulty and ability, Wolter said.
While the high school class tackles more difficult projects and concepts, Wolter said two-thirds of the high school team area alumni of the class and four eighth-graders were actually “called up” to the high school team this year after they showed impressive results while participating in Machines Behaving Badly.
The class had its final session Thursday evening, and now engineers and volunteers from as far away as Rochester and Madison are set to flock to Chippewa Falls Middle School Saturday to help foster a love for engineering and robotics in the next generation of critical thinkers.
Whether the robots win, lose or are smashed to bits, students will come away having fun and having learned a thing or two.
