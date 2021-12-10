Chippewa Falls Middle School staff helps to start Cardinal Market for students, families in need

The Chippewa Falls Middle School staff in conjunction with Feed My People have worked together to create the Cardinal Market to help families in need.

The cooperative effort is a free service for students and families thanks to the generous donations to Feed My People and the time taken by the staff at the middle school to help with the orders.

CFMS social emotional interventionist Carly Rubenzer shops for groceries on the Feed My People website on Mondays before an electronic form is sent out to all middle schools in need on Tuesdays to fill out. Feed My People delivers the food on Friday mornings and Ms. Rubenzer along with the eight grade WEB leaders fulfill the student’s grocery order so they can take the food home to their families.

There is also an option for students to check if their families are in need of hygiene products such as shampoo/conditioner, soap, toothbrush/toothpaste and laundry soap. Ms. Rubenzer meets with each student and they can ‘shop’ for what they need.

