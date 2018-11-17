Ciana Huebner and Lyvia Luebbs raised their hands high at the opportunity to play with germs.
Sue Galoff, infection prevention manager at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, couldn’t wait for them and the other students to see how easily and quickly germs can spread.
Nearly 40 seventh-grade Chippewa Falls Middle School students were able to get hands-on education from surgery, emergency department and infection prevention colleagues at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, recently, as they took part in the School2Skills program — a collaboration between Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, area schools and local businesses.
The program gives students an opportunity to get career information from colleagues in the field.
Laura Bushendorf, career and technical education coordinator for the Chippewa Falls school district, said students get to connect the whole cycle of health care during this one-day program.
Students also visited Chippewa Valley Technical College to better understand the courses they would need to complete to land the career of their liking. Dove Healthcare-Wissota Health and Regional Vent Center in Chippewa Falls also hosted the group.
If any of the students are interested in infection prevention or quality assurance, Galoff was delivering great information.
To prove her point, Galoff used a bag of powder and a black light. Students Huebner and Luebbs both touched the “germs” and each other. Then the black light came out. The “germs” were everywhere.
Galoff showed the girls how to wash their hands properly. They took to the bathroom sink, scrubbed for the time it takes to sing the ABCs song, and came back to reveal very few germs remained.
Infection prevention is just one career housed at HSHS St. Joseph’s. While at the hospital, students heard about real-life events from the hospital's operating room and learned about viruses, bacteria and how they spread. Students also got acquainted with infant simulator Baby Hal by nurse, Erin Hunt.
“We don’t want students to lock themselves into anything, but this is a good way for them to explore different areas,” Bushendorf said.
