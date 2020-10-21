Chippewa Falls Middle School Technology Education department receives anonymous equipment donation

A generous group of donors is making a difference at a local middle school.

The Chippewa Falls Middle School Technology Education department received a donation of 18 welding jackets and six leather aprons this week from a group of anonymous donors.

The students were thankful and excited about the donation and said they will be put to good use.

The Chippewa Falls School District said the donation was quite generous and will not go unnoticed or unappreciated.

“Time to get to work. We’d like to give a huge thank you to the donors, who wanted to stay anonymous. These will definitely go to good use.”

The donors did not wish for their identities to be disclosed to the students or the public.