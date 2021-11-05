Chippewa Falls Mobile Meals program celebrates 50th anniversary

Sue Brick says Mobile Meals provides a valuable service to the dozens of people the nonprofit serves daily.

“When COVID hit, it really hit people,” Brick said. “This was a godsend to them. They are such a delight; they are so appreciative.”

Mobile Meals, located in Chippewa Falls, is celebrating its 50th year as an organization. The nonprofit began serving meals in November 1971. The meals come from the kitchen at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls. As part of its 50-year celebration Wednesday, Mobile Meals provided every recipient with a cheesecake to mark the anniversary.

Brick, Mobile Meals coordinator, said they are now serving lunch to 46 people, mostly senior citizens or people unable to leave their homes, five days a week. Each meal is $5.

“It’s too hard for some people to get out,” Brick said. “It keeps them in their homes longer.”

For many of the recipients, the visit from a driver is their only contact with a person each day, Brick added.

“It’s reassurance for their families, too,” Brick said. “It’s nice to check on them and make sure they are healthy. It’s a good safety check.”

Mobile Meals receives its funding from a variety of donations, Brick said, noting that Rutledge Charities and the Lion’s Club donate to the group.

Brick said they use three drivers a day to deliver the meals, typically having 15 to 20 drivers working over the course of a week.

“It comes out of St. Joseph’s Hospital and they do a wonderful job. And they cater to a diabetic diet,” she said.

Brick has served in her role for five years, and she said the organization has grown and added more routes.

Denise Krajewski, secretary on the Mobile Meals board of directors, said they are always looking for more funding and especially volunteer drivers.

“This is the most (recipients) we’ve had in a long time,” Krajewski said. “I don’t think we’ve ever turned anyone away. We don’t discriminate age-wise or need-wise.”

However, Mobile Meals only provides food within city limits, and they cannot deliver to apartment buildings, Krajewski said.

Like Brick, Krajewski said she loves the reaction they get from the recipients.

“We just don’t have anyone who isn’t appreciative,” she said. “The drivers get just as much out of it as the recipients.”

To learn more about the program, whether to donate or to sign up for meals, contact Brick at 715-723-0486.

