Chippewa Falls is moving closer to updating its bicycle routes and hopes to present a draft during the summer.
Thursday, city staff met with about 25 people at the Chippewa Falls Library to get opinions and hear what priorities community members had for biking and walking infrastructure in the city.
City Planner Brad Hentschel said the process started last fall and is part of updating the existing plan — formed in 1995 — and re-evaluating the connections and routes.
“It’s been a long time since it was picked up and looked at,” Hentschel said.
The city is working with West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission and other groups to formulate a draft.
In a survey last fall, community members put improvements to biking connections in the areas around schools as a top priority.
Hentschel said that now that they’ve held several meetings to gather input, they will form the draft plan and after meeting with the project steering committee, it will likely be out for public input in mid- to late-summer.
The timing coincides with other efforts regarding bicycle infrastructure.
Regional plans include the installation of bike route signs on local roads in the Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire area in the next 12 to 18 months, as well as the installation of a trail from 40th Avenue in Lake Hallie to Park Avenue in Chippewa Falls on Hwy. 124 and another chunk of trail on Park Avenue from Bridge Street to Main Street, both planned for fall of 2019.
The Erickson Park project — which is slated to be opened this summer — also includes expanded bike trails.
Hentschel said all of that plays into why the city is looking at its options for greater connectivity both within the city and to regional paths.
“It’s a good time to re-evaluate our part of the bigger picture,” Hentschel said.
