Looking to retire?
One ranking system said one of the best spots in the state to retire is right here in the Chippewa Valley.
A recent study from SmartAsset, a financial technology company that provides personal finance advice, put Chippewa Falls as fourth of the top 10 places to retire in Wisconsin.
Their method looks at state and local taxes, both income and sales, and calculates it based on a average retiree having about $35,000 annually.
Chippewa Falls finished behind Pewaukee — a suburb of Milwaukee — Antigo and Rice Lake, which took first, second and third respectively.
Rounding out the top 10 were Marshfield, Wisconsin Rapids, Waterford, Rhinelander, Richland Center and Brookfield.
Then they look at the number of doctors’ offices, recreation centers and retirement centers per thousand residents in each area and the number of seniors in each area as a percentage of the total population.
All in all, Chippewa Falls rated highly for the number of doctors, recreation areas and number of seniors.
Jackie Boos, tourism director for the Chippewa Area Chamber of Commerce, acknowledged that health care in the area was good selling point, but said when they talk to retirees looking at Chippewa Falls they factor in many other aspects of their lives.
Boos said low cost of living and year-round activities are always attractive to people moving to the area, as well as the general quality of life that they emphasize in their relocation information.
“We’re really giving them a full packet,” Boos said.
She said often people will visit the area, whether for family reunions, motor coach tours or on trips in summer months, and then she’ll get inquiries about what the area has to offer if visitors moved here.
“When you experience it firsthand, then you can see yourself living here,” Boos said. “The quality of life is so much.”
Others list Wisconsin as scoring high in general for retirement, often citing the low costs and low taxes rather than focusing on the weather.
The website WalletHub recently compared the 50 states across 46 indicators of retirement-friendliness, and Wisconsin came in 12th place.
The analysis cited affordability, health-related factors and overall quality of life.
Florida was listed as the top state for retirement, with other Midwestern states such as South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota ranked ahead of Wisconsin.
The worst three states? West Virginia, Rhode Island and Kentucky.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.