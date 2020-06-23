Chippewa Falls native Julia Nunes selected as 73rd Alice in Dairyland

The face of Wisconsin agriculture for the next year will be bring a Chippewa Valley flare to the position.
Julia Nunes, a Chippewa Falls native, was selected as the 73rd Alice in Dairyland by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection earlier this week. The ceremony is traditionally held in person, but due to COVID-19 social distancing concerns, the event was live-streamed instead.
Alice in Dairyland is a one-year, full-time public relations professional employed by DATCP. Each year, Alice in Dairyland travels more than 30,000 miles throughout the state, promoting Wisconsin agriculture to various audiences.
Additionally, she conducts hundreds of media interviews, speeches and school presentations including 60 TV interviews, 150 radio interviews, 1,000 social media posts, 60 print articles and 100 tailored speeches.
“I’m honored to have been selected as the 73rd Alice in Dairyland,” Nunes said. “It means that I will be representing Wisconsin agriculture as a whole and hopefully I’ll be able to be a role model for youth in agriculture just like past recipients were for me growing up.”
Growing up on her parents’ dairy farm taking care of the animals along with her three sisters, Nunes cultivated a love for agriculture from an early age. In addition to being involved in the 4-H Club, Nunes was selected as the 2019 Northern Wisconsin State Fair Fairest of the Fair, where her roots of representing her community were planted.
Nunes graduated from the University of Minnesota in 2019 with a degree in Animal Science and Agricultural Communication and Marketing with a minor in Horticulture. Along the way, she participated in a wide array of internships and experiences, including working for a CBD Hemp company in River Falls recently.
Her extensive exposure to the agricultural culture in Wisconsin has informed her opinion that the biggest issue facing farmers and agricultural workers in Wisconsin today is keeping the industry healthy for generations to come.
“Right now I think sustainability is one the forefront of agriculture,” Nunes said. “Many consumers are concerned about it. Farmers want to take great care of their land and their animals so they are around for the next generation. Whether that’s for their kids or someone they want to take over their business once they move on, keeping things going is on most farmers’ minds right now.”
The institution of Alice in Dairyland is a familiar one to Nunes, as past winners shaped her love for the industry growing up.
When Nunes was 10, Chippewa County hosted the 60th Alice in Dairyland competition where her mother served on the planning committee. This allowed her to be immersed in every aspect of the position and see what it takes to take on the mantle and fly the flag for agriculture in Wisconsin.
After Nunes’ year of service in the position, she said she isn’t certain what will come next for her, but whatever it is, she said it will involve agriculture in some way because it is ingrained in who she is.
“I knew I wanted to be involved in agriculture in some way, shape or form,” Nunes said. “Now that I’m out of school, I’m not sure what comes next for me. I do know I’ll be involved in agriculture for my entire life because that’s what I care about. I think the experiences I have with this shape me for the rest of my life.”
