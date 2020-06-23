Chippewa Falls native Julia Nunes selected as 73rd Alice in Dairyland

Nunes graduated from the University of Minnesota in 2019 with a degree in Animal Science and Agricultural Communication and Marketing with a minor in Horticulture. Along the way, she participated in a wide array of internships and experiences, including working for a CBD Hemp company in River Falls recently.

Her extensive exposure to the agricultural culture in Wisconsin has informed her opinion that the biggest issue facing farmers and agricultural workers in Wisconsin today is keeping the industry healthy for generations to come.

“Right now I think sustainability is one the forefront of agriculture,” Nunes said. “Many consumers are concerned about it. Farmers want to take great care of their land and their animals so they are around for the next generation. Whether that’s for their kids or someone they want to take over their business once they move on, keeping things going is on most farmers’ minds right now.”

The institution of Alice in Dairyland is a familiar one to Nunes, as past winners shaped her love for the industry growing up.