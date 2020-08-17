Chippewa Falls native Knowlton helps finish Las Vegas Raiders' new stadium

PLATTEVILLE — As members of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville football team return to campus in perpetration for a season without competition; old teammates and friends will welcome new teammates and new friends to the team.
One common question and conversation starter is “what did you do this summer?”
Sophomore Grayson Knowlton’s answer probably will top them all. Knowlton spent the summer in Las Vegas interning with Mortenson Construction helping finish construction of the $1.97 billion Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
In 2017; Knowlton was attending classes at McDonell Central Catholic High School in Chippewa Falls when the Oakland Raiders announced their intentions to relocate to Las Vegas.
Construction of Allegiant Stadium began shortly after, with the target date for a July 31, 2020, completion date.
Knowlton never thought he would have this kind of opportunity until he accepted an internship with Mortenson and was sent to Las Vegas to assist in finishing the Raiders’ new facility.
“This opportunity has been unlike anything I would have imagined myself doing as an internship in college,” Knowlton said. “Having the ability and opportunity to be at an NFL stadium every day for a summer has been an awesome experience. As a football player and a fan of the sport, this is something a lot of people would jump at. Knowing that I had a hand in completing the spectacle that Allegiant Stadium is will be something I will never forget.”
Knowlton is majoring in construction management at UW-Platteville. His family has been involved with construction since he was young. “Construction is something I was familiar with from a young age,” he said. “The innovation and creativity of construction is always something that has interested me.”
As July 31 approached, Allegiant Stadium was nearing the end of construction,
Knowlton’s days varied depending on what needed to be completed.
“When I got here at the end of May, there was just two months left before scheduled completion,” Knowlton said. “The way these stadium projects are constructed, it’s sort of completed in phases with certain areas or aspects being focused on at a specific time.
I got to track the progress of our mechanical, electrical and plumbing trade partners using the BIM360. With completion near, a lot of the focus over the summer was final testing and repairs of the MEP equipment and systems in order to get final sign off from county and state inspectors.”
“Grayson used the BIM360 program,” said Mary Adams, Mortenson’s superintendent on site. “The BIM360 program is designed to track punch list items made by architects. An architect punches a space (basically listing what wrong with this room) and our trade partners address the problems. They take a picture and Grayson verified the item is complete.”
As a football player, Knowlton would dream of playing in the NFL. His excitement for having the opportunity to work on this project was easy to see.
“He really enjoyed being on a project involving football,” Adams said. “He was always on time and followed the instructions he was given while he assisted with the completion of the lighting controls and lighting installation.”
Mortenson is a large construction company based out of Minneapolis. Mortenson has been involved in major renovations and construction of sports arenas, including Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee Bucks), U.S Bank Stadium (Minnesota Vikings), American Family Fields of Phoenix (Milwaukee Brewers spring training facility), the Pegula Ice Arena (Penn State Hockey) and now the finished Allegiant Stadium, just to name a few.
Athletic stadiums and venues are not the only thing Mortenson is involved in. Mortenson designs and construction can be seen around the United States at airports, large corporate offices, data centers, health-care facilities, city transportation facilities and higher education facilities.
“Grayson is the first UW-Platteville intern I have worked with,” Adams said. “We do have UW-Platteville alumni working full-times, though.”
July was an intense month for Knowlton and the MEP team as they pushed through to the end. But Knowlton’s time as a student-athlete at UW-Platteville propelled him to the finish line.
“We ran a lot of pretest on our own prior to the actual test,” he said. “Then we can identify any problems and communicate them with our subcontractors so they can fix them before the date it is scheduled to be completed or tested.”
Working with as a team is nothing new to Knowlton and being a member of the football team taught him skills to be successful in the workplace. “Things that I learned from football that has helped in the work environment is my confidence, the ability to overcome adversity and the ability to work effectively within a team,” he said.
“Finishing Allegiant Stadium took a lot of countless hours and work from so many members of the team,” Adams said, “which is why construction is such a great industry, a clear team effort. As a superintendent, you could see myself as a coach and my whole MEP team played a huge part in bringing this project home.”
The skills on the football field were not the only thing Knowlton leaned on during his internship.
“Classes that challenge your problem-solving skills is the biggest thing I used during the internship,” he said. “No matter what you end up doing, problem solving is a skill you can use. My most useful classes were microcomputer applications and communications classes. Being able to have the skills on computer applications and the ability to communicate efficiently within your team is very beneficial.”
Knowlton’s plan after graduation is to get into commercial construction industry with Mortenson Construction on top of the potential employers he would like to work with.
Advice to Knowlton’s teammates: Tell your summer story first, unless you helped build a spaceship.
