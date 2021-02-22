Chippewa Falls native, Michelle Lang starring in new Hulu series with 'One Tree Hill' alums

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to the new series, Lang has made recent appearances on the big screen among some of Hollywood’s legendary actors. At the tail end of 2020 she produced and acting in “Fatman,” a dark comedy action film starring Mel Gibson, Marianne Jean-Baptiste and Walton Goggins. The film came out theatrically on Nov. 13 and was released on Blu-ray via Paramount Pictures on Jan. 26.

Other than her two recent projects, Lang is most known for her role as Linda Lee, Bruce Lee’s wife in the 50-episode television series, “The Legend of Bruce Lee.”

In an untraditional avenue, Lang said most of her roles haven’t come through auditions or open acting calls. Instead the young Hollywood upstart has taken to producing and building connections to fill her acting resume with meaningful projects.

“From an acting perspective, I’ve done a lot of work through producing, different connections and appearing in projects I’ve helped get off of the ground,” Lang said. “I find it really empowering to do projects I believe in and want to see made. Having young kids and a family, I find it more productive to spend time producing and act in those projects than going to a million auditions and praying something works out.”