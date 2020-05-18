Chippewa Falls native, newspaper editor becomes homeless blogger after losing job

"It took me 20 minutes after I was alerted to decide that I needed to write this experience," said Jackson, who figures he has written or edited hundreds of stories about homelessness before unwittingly becoming the subject of such stories. "A writer writes. You gotta keep your chops, you know."

This week the blog surpassed 54,000 page views — a remarkable number for any blog and an unfathomable leap from the time Jackson started a blog during a temporary furlough from another Indiana newspaper during the 2009 recession. He called that blog "The Furlog," which he thought was a clever title for a furlough blog but later realized was unrecognizable and not searched by anyone.

"I got about seven hits a day and six of them were mine, and I think the other one was my executive editor," he said, theorizing that the surprising juxtaposition of the words "homeless" and "editor" in the title of his new blog help it attract more attention.

Jackson believes The New York Times heard about his plight in a tweet from one of the many friends he's made in a career with 11 newspapers in five states, including early stops at the Wausau Daily Herald, Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune and Beaver Dam Daily Citizen in Wisconsin.