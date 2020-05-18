Chippewa Falls native, newspaper editor becomes homeless blogger after losing job

Chippewa Falls native and veteran journalist Rich Jackson finally made the pages of The New York Times.
Unfortunately for Jackson, it wasn't exactly the scenario he had dreamed about since graduating from UW-Eau Claire with a journalism degree in 1992.
After submitting dozens of columns to the Times over the years and never receiving a reply, Jackson was featured last week as the subject of a story instead of the author. The headline: "Newspaper's Top Editor Is Now a 'Homeless' Blogger."
In a matter of a week, Jackson, 54, a 1984 graduate of Chippewa Falls McDonell High School, went from being senior executive editor of The Herald-Times, a Gannett-owned newspaper in Bloomington, Ind., to being both jobless and homeless.
The sudden double whammy occurred when a Gannett representative informed Jackson on April 24, in the parking lot outside his office, that he was laid off and also would have to vacate the apartment he occupied in the newspaper building. A few days later he was living in a Motel 6.
"It's a good reminder of how brutal the economy can be for individuals," Jackson told the Leader-Telegram, where he worked as a summer intern in 1989. "Even someone with a big fancy pants title of senior executive editor can be living in a Motel 6 in a couple of weeks."
Jackson responded to the news the way he knows best: He wrote about it. His new forum: a blog he titled "The Homeless Editor."
"It took me 20 minutes after I was alerted to decide that I needed to write this experience," said Jackson, who figures he has written or edited hundreds of stories about homelessness before unwittingly becoming the subject of such stories. "A writer writes. You gotta keep your chops, you know."
This week the blog surpassed 54,000 page views — a remarkable number for any blog and an unfathomable leap from the time Jackson started a blog during a temporary furlough from another Indiana newspaper during the 2009 recession. He called that blog "The Furlog," which he thought was a clever title for a furlough blog but later realized was unrecognizable and not searched by anyone.
"I got about seven hits a day and six of them were mine, and I think the other one was my executive editor," he said, theorizing that the surprising juxtaposition of the words "homeless" and "editor" in the title of his new blog help it attract more attention.
Jackson believes The New York Times heard about his plight in a tweet from one of the many friends he's made in a career with 11 newspapers in five states, including early stops at the Wausau Daily Herald, Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune and Beaver Dam Daily Citizen in Wisconsin.
Jackson was working at The Times-News in Burlington, N.C., last year when GateHouse bought that newspaper and he was urged to move to Bloomington. A spokeswoman for Gannett told the Times the decision to lay off Jackson had to do with a 2019 merger between Gannett and the parent company of GateHouse and not the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, which has added to the newspaper industry's struggles.
The attention to Jackson's plight prompted 30 Gannett employees to write an open letter to company CEOs Paul Bascobert and Mike Reed asking them to end eviction proceedings against Jackson, apologize to employees and end staff reductions. The letter describes Gannett's decision to leave Jackson jobless and homeless amid a global health crisis as "unconscionable."
"This kind of brazen disregard for a person's well-being is repugnant for any company, but particularly one whose business model depends on building trust in the local communities it serves," the letter states. "Furthermore, it's shocking that the company would show so little concern in the face of an indisputable truth: an unstable housing situation heightens Rich's risk of contracting COVID-19."
While Jackson doesn't know if the blog will help or hurt in his quest for a new job, he said the exercise at least gives readers some insight into his work ethic.
"If nothing else, it does show my hustle," he said. "You can stick me in a Motel 6, but I'm still going to write. I'm still going to be a journalist."
His blogs also demonstrate he still thinks like a newspaperman, as he devotes some of his writing to exploring community issues such as food assistance and types of homelessness. He identifies four types of homeless individuals: chronic (those long-term homeless folks often seen on the street), episodic (those who live in a hotel or car between jobs), transitional (those, like him, caught in a life transition) and hidden (couch surfers without a place of their own).
Regardless of type or duration, the experience is difficult, even for someone like Jackson who remains optimistic he'll find some kind of meaningful employment despite the suddenly brutal economic conditions.
"Being in the middle of a pandemic is not helpful," he said, understating the challenge of what many economists are predicting could be the worst downturn since the Great Depression.
Even in his current predicament, Jackson's signature sense of humor, hopeful outlook and Wisconsin roots shine through in his blog, as demonstrated in this recent post: "The local jobs, given there's really only one newspaper from which I was laid off, include things like technical writer and human resources generalist. In regard to the first, I can write about almost anything. The only exception would be 'How the Chicago Bears are awesome.' "
The experience also has reminded him of something he has always believed — that most people are generally decent.
That has been apparent from the outpouring of help he has been offered. Acts of kindness have included folks dropping off beer from his favorite local brew pub at his motel, a professor at a local university he'd met once sending him $100 in restaurant gift cards, a GoFundMe account started on his behalf raising nearly $2,500 as of Friday morning and the Motel 6 owners giving him a free week of lodging and providing a microwave and refrigerator.
"It's so heartwarming, I can't even tell you," said Jackson, who moved his belongings into a friend's garage this week.
But the kindest gesture of all came from a complete stranger — a local attorney who offered Jackson use of guest cottage through the summer if needed. Jackson plans to take him up on it beginning Monday.
No word yet — considering the temporary nature of the arrangement — on if he plans to change the name of his blog as he continues his search for a job and a place of his own.
The only sure thing in Jackson's future? He'll keep writing.
