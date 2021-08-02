Chippewa Falls native Simon Paul Arneberg to release new EP "Wanderer" Friday

A dark time helped shine a light on a path to self-discovery for one local creative.
Simon Paul Arneberg is a Chippewa Falls native and UW-Eau Claire student whose mind is set on creating original music during the COVID-19 pandemic. Arneberg is set to release his fourth EP since the onset of the pandemic, “Wanderer,” on Friday, an accomplishment that would have seemed lofty to Arneberg a year and a half ago.
“Originally, my only goal was to write the kind of music that I want to listen to,” Arneberg said. “I thought it would be cool to write songs that I could enjoy even if I hadn’t written them myself. If other people like listening to it as well, that would be great, but mostly I just started writing as a way for me to process different things in my life and grow along the way.”
Arneberg’s first three original EPs, “Branching Out,” “Rooted” and “New Growth,” all featured minimalist artwork and musical arrangements, mostly consisting of clean electric/acoustic guitars and moody vocals. However, Simon said the new EP, “Wanderer,” will feature more jazz arrangements and piano-heavy tracks to evoke a different musical response from his audience.
The Blugold Marching Band trumpet player said the new record explores his complex feelings during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and the split mental state he is still experiencing because of it.
“The EP deals with wandering in a positive way by describing being able to let your mind wander and be filled with wonder of the world,” Arneberg said. “It explores the duality of longing for more in life, yet also being fully present where you are and not taking it for granted.”
After the release of Wanderer on Friday, Arneberg will have four original EPs to his name, which equate to two full-length studio albums' worth of songs. And while Arneberg has been constantly pushing himself to craft creatively fulfilling material, he said it's unclear where music will take him post-pandemic.
“I’m unsure of what the future holds,” Arneberg said. “I’m definitely exploring the idea of playing shows. I haven’t taken any steps towards setting anything up yet, but it’s something I’m considering for next year. I just want to ultimately keep creating and someday I may play in front of people.”
Simon Paul Arneberg’s new EP, “Wanderer,” will be available Friday on Spotify, Apple Music and all other major streaming platforms.