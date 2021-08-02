Chippewa Falls native Simon Paul Arneberg to release new EP "Wanderer" Friday

A dark time helped shine a light on a path to self-discovery for one local creative.

Simon Paul Arneberg is a Chippewa Falls native and UW-Eau Claire student whose mind is set on creating original music during the COVID-19 pandemic. Arneberg is set to release his fourth EP since the onset of the pandemic, “Wanderer,” on Friday, an accomplishment that would have seemed lofty to Arneberg a year and a half ago.

“Originally, my only goal was to write the kind of music that I want to listen to,” Arneberg said. “I thought it would be cool to write songs that I could enjoy even if I hadn’t written them myself. If other people like listening to it as well, that would be great, but mostly I just started writing as a way for me to process different things in my life and grow along the way.”

Arneberg’s first three original EPs, “Branching Out,” “Rooted” and “New Growth,” all featured minimalist artwork and musical arrangements, mostly consisting of clean electric/acoustic guitars and moody vocals. However, Simon said the new EP, “Wanderer,” will feature more jazz arrangements and piano-heavy tracks to evoke a different musical response from his audience.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}