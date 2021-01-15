Chippewa Falls natives purchases High Shores Supper Club

Chippewa Falls natives Brian and Kim Wogernese announced the purchase of the High Shores Supper Club located off Hwy X.

High Shores Supper Club has served the Chippewa Falls area and Lake Wissota since 1936, bringing the classic Wisconsin Supper Club feel to the Chippewa Valley. That is why it was important to re-open High Shores for the Wogernese family.

“My family has enjoyed High Shores for years; there is something about a Wisconsin Supper Club and a Wisconsin lake, you just can’t recreate,” Wogernese said. “We spend our summers on Lake Wissota and having something as classic as this location was something we couldn’t let go.”

Wogernese said High Shores will open summer of 2021 as “Wissota High Shores Supper Club.” With the new name will come renovations of the supper club; however, Wogernese is adamant about maintaining the Wisconsin Supper Club feel.

“We wanted to give it a fresh look, but not make it unrecognizable. There is a lot of history in this building, and it is important to save that.”

While touring the facility, Wogernese pointed out the importance of the two pictures in the main foyer; they have been there for over 30 years and will remain in the same location to carry on the High Shores history.

