Chippewa Falls nursing home, library take precaution

The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library will retain its hours of operation, but programming and use of meeting rooms will be suspended, library director Pamela Westby said.

The changes were announced Friday afternoon.

“We’ll be suspending our programming and outreach and meeting room bookings,” Westby said. “We’re taking precautions. We know we serve a high-risk and vulnerable population, and we want to minimize the (coronavirus) spread.”

Toys are being removed from the youth services area, and the number of computers is being limited to spread out space at each station.

Westby said that 25% of the library’s card holders are age 55 or older, and that 80% of the program participants are 60 or older.

“With 1,200 (daily patrons) coming through our door, there is that possibility,” she said of the illness.

Westby stressed that the library has digital resources, from e-books to DVDs that people can obtain. She added that because they have eliminated fines, people shouldn’t feel rushed to come back in and drop off their return items. The library also has book returns throughout the community they can use if they opt not to enter the building.