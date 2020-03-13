Chippewa Falls nursing home, library take precaution

Like most nursing homes in the Chippewa Valley, the Chippewa Manor is making changes to limit access to its building because of concerns of the spread of coronavirus.
“We’ve gotten some pretty clear guidance from the Department of Health,” Chippewa Manor administrator Jill Gengler said. “We’re restricting access to the building. We’ve been doing that since Monday. Staff members are being screened. Our goal is to keep our residents safe.”
With fewer people coming inside to make visits, staff are helping residents use newer methods to communicate with their loved ones.
“We’re doing some FaceTime, and offering Skype options,” Gengler said.
Deliveries, from food to medicine, are now being dropped off outside, then staff members bring the items into the building, so delivery workers aren’t entering the Manor.
Employees were initially having their temperature taken. They are now required to answer a list of questions, and they are screened for any symptoms.
Gengler said she hopes the public understands the reasons behind the restrictive policies.
“We are caring for the most vulnerable of populations, and doing the best for our community,” Gengler said.
Libraries making changes
The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library will retain its hours of operation, but programming and use of meeting rooms will be suspended, library director Pamela Westby said.
The changes were announced Friday afternoon.
“We’ll be suspending our programming and outreach and meeting room bookings,” Westby said. “We’re taking precautions. We know we serve a high-risk and vulnerable population, and we want to minimize the (coronavirus) spread.”
Toys are being removed from the youth services area, and the number of computers is being limited to spread out space at each station.
Westby said that 25% of the library’s card holders are age 55 or older, and that 80% of the program participants are 60 or older.
“With 1,200 (daily patrons) coming through our door, there is that possibility,” she said of the illness.
Westby stressed that the library has digital resources, from e-books to DVDs that people can obtain. She added that because they have eliminated fines, people shouldn’t feel rushed to come back in and drop off their return items. The library also has book returns throughout the community they can use if they opt not to enter the building.
“Libraries across the state are doing the same,” she said.
Chippewa Falls Public Library director Joe Niese said he hasn’t made any changes at this time. That could change if there is a confirmed coronavirus case in the area.
“We’re continuing our regular hours, regular programming,” Niese said. “For the time being, it’s business as usual. We are cleaning and taking precautions.”
They are doing their best to make sure books are wiped and common areas are washed.
“The number of things that come in and out of the library every day, we can’t sanitize everything,” Niese said.
Niese said he’s seen “a few less people” through the library the past few days, but said it’s too early to say if that is a trend.