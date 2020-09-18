Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest holds citywide scavenger hunt

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Even though COVID-19 has canceled the 2020 event, Oktoberfest is doing its best to keep the tradition and atmosphere alive until their 2021 event.

Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest and the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce are holding a scavenger hunt to help spread some good fortune through the community.

Since Tuesday, a medallion was hidden somewhere in Chippewa Falls. Clues to its location are being posted daily on the Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest Facebook page.

The lucky winner who finds the medallion will receive $50 in Chippewa Chamber Bucks and two wristbands for the 2021 Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest taking place on Sept. 17-18.

A post on the Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest Facebook page said the medallion will not be in a completely unconventional place, as to allow everyone the same chance of finding it.

“The medallion will be hidden on public property, will not require digging or climbing and will not be inside boxes, flowerpots or landscaping. Please do not remove pieces of buildings.”

Clues so far have included bits of German history as well as connections to German heritage throughout the area. Research and clues are being provided by the Chippewa County Genealogical Society.