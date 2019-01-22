The city of Chippewa Falls will be considering a request to close a largely unused portion of road.
Monday night the Board of Public Works considered a request to close a portion of Oxford Street between Lombard Street and Ludgate Street, and will be recommending that it should be closed.
The request will be put to the City Council to consider, and if approved then a resolution will be made that will be considered at a later meeting following a public hearing.
Rick Rubenzer, Chippewa Falls public works director, said the request included a petition with signatures from the five people whose property is connected to the road, and that access was still provided to the area by other streets.
“It’s been just not used really for a long time,” Rubenzer said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.