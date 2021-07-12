Chippewa Falls Police Department adding a school resource officer this fall

The Chippewa Falls Police Department will add another school resource officer this fall, after the city and school district reached an agreement to share the cost of the position.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said he is already advertising for the position, after the council approved the agreement last Tuesday. Kelm will add the department’s 25th overall officer; one of the current officers will be promoted to the school resource officer position. He is accepting resumes through July 27.

This is the 21st year that the Police Department and the school district have shared the cost of placing a full-time officer in the schools. A three-year, $125,000 federal grant created the position in 2000. Since the grant ended, the district and city have split the cost of the officer, who has primarily been stationed at the high school. The SRO position has typically been a three- or four-year assignment. Officer Brian Flug took over the role in fall 2019.

“It’s so important for us to get into the middle school and elementary schools to talk about education and prevention,” Kelm said. “The schools have seen the need for the SRO. It’s great they are adding an officer.”