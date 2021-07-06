Chippewa Falls Police Department announces "National Night Out" community event

Chippewa Falls law enforcement and the Chippewa Valley community are coming together again for a special night later this summer.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department announced the return of their “National Night Out” event from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls. The 2020 event was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

At the National Night Out, citizens will have the chance to come meet with local Law Enforcement, Fire and EMS personnel. Also on hand will be multiple community organizations which serve the Chippewa Valley. There will be games, a kids scavenger hunt, the CFPD officer dunk tank and more to be announced soon. New to this event will be a K9 Leo demonstration organized by K9 Officer Stephen McMahon.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This event is free and open to the public, with food and beverages provided by the Chippewa Falls Optimist Club. Ice Cream will also be on hand provided by the Kiwanis Club and Westconsin Credit Union.

For more information on the Chippewa Falls Police Department National Night Out event, visit the CFPD Facebook page.