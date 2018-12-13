Budget cuts are being made constantly to keep organizations and businesses afloat, but the Chippewa Falls Police Department was just granted an additional staff member.
The Chippewa Falls Police Department’s newly approved 2019 budget grants the department an additional police officer position, the first time its staff has added officers in well over a decade.
Chippewa Falls police chief Matthew Kelm said the process to add a new position to the department staff started with the Chippewa Falls City Council well over a year ago.
“I spoke to the city council earlier this year about the need for additional staffing at the police department,” Kelm said. “I had actually requested officers in my last budget, the 2018 budget process, so I brought it up to them again around mid-year this year highlighting the need. Throughout the 2019 budget process they evaluated the needs of the city and they decided that one of the needs was to add a police officer position for next year.”
The additional position, besides just being able to cover more activity in county, will reduce the amount of pressure put on the department’s pre-existing 23 staffers, Kelm said.
“Adding additional staffing allows us to put more people on during the busiest periods of the day,” Kelm said. “Also, it allows us to navigate various situations. For example if an officer gets hurt, goes on medical leave or an officer leaves the department, it gives us the ability to keep up staffing while that person is gone and get that person replaced. It gives our officers additional backup out on the street.”
According to Kelm, since 2003 the Chippewa Falls Police Department has gone from a staff of 27 down to the current 23, a record low. Starting in 2019, the department will have 24 positions.
Kelm said the loss of officers over the years has been a struggle due to the constant need for officers in Chippewa County.
“The reduction of staff has less officers doing the same or an increasing amount of work,” Kelm said. “That puts more and more stress on the officers who remain here. Every time you lose an officer it isn’t like the amount of work reduces, it’s just the amount of people doing that work that reduces.”
The Chippewa Falls Police Department started their hiring process for the new officer position last week and Kelm said they’re working diligently to bring a qualified and motivated officer to the Chippewa Valley. For more information on the new position you can visit the Chippewa Falls Police Department website at chippewafallspd.org.
