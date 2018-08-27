The Chippewa Falls Police Department is asking for tips or information surrounding recent graffiti on the pedestrian tunnel under Highway 124.
The city has previously painted over the graffiti, according to a Facebook post from the department, but the area continues to be vandalized.
The department is asking anyone with information about the suspects to make contact using Facebook or call Lt. Brian Micolichek at 715-726-2705.
