Chippewa Falls properties jump by 35 percent since 2004

“The ultimate question is if your house is valued at that, would you sell it at that,” Hoffman said.

In Chippewa Falls, the property tax levy increased 3.32%, from $7.39 million to $7.63 million. Overall spending climbed 1.63%, from $13.06 million to $13.27 million.

“Our goal is to keep taxes to a minimum, as much as possible,” Hoffman said. “I don’t want to (tax) someone out of their house.”

Hoffman said city employees will receive a 2% wage increase. The budget allowed for adding a new squad car for the police department, a new ambulance for the Fire/EMS department, and dump trucks for the street department. The roof of the street department will be replaced for about $200,000.

“We continue to obtain new equipment for city staff to work with, but we continue to be frugal,” Hoffman said.

However, no new positions were added for 2021. For about 20 years, the city and the Chippewa Falls school district have shared the cost of a school resource officer. Hoffman said they are in negotiations with the district to add a second SRO, who would spend more time at the middle school and the six elementary schools.