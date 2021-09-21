Chippewa Falls Public Library to close for up to two weeks due to construction

The Chippewa Falls Public Library will be closed for up to the next two weeks beginning September 27 due to construction on the main entrance.

During this period there will be no public access to the building and patrons may pick up items placed on hold at the library garage door on Bay Street. Patrons must have a library card to check out any items.

All material returns will be accepted at the Bay Street garage entrance during normal open hours. There will be no after-hours drop-offs accepted. No items will be due during the closure.

You may call 715-723-1146, ext. 2, or email curbside@mycfpl.org for help with placing items on hold.

