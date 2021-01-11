Chippewa Falls Public Library to host 'Virtual Teen Game Night'

Local libraries are coming together to help connect teenagers while staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chippewa Falls Public Library is hosting a “Virtual Teen Game Night” this Friday in collaboration with the public libraries from Augusta, Ellsworth, Ladysmith and Park Falls. Students ages 12-18 years old are invited to join for an evening of games led by librarians from 7 to 9 p.m. The online portal to register for the event closed on Monday, but those still interested in attending can email their registration information to jgillesturner@mycfpl.org.

Jenna Gilles-Turner, teen librarian at the Chippewa Falls Public Library, said the collaboration and subsequent event came after the coronavirus forced the cancelation of many programs at each of the libraries.

“After libraries in the area started closing down for safety reasons due to COVID-19, some teen librarians decided it would be great to work together to provide virtual programs for teens in the area,” Gilles-Turner said. “It’s an opportunity for teenagers to meet, hangout and get the personal human connection that is so valuable and so important. I’m really excited about it.”

