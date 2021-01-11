Chippewa Falls Public Library to host 'Virtual Teen Game Night'

Local libraries are coming together to help connect teenagers while staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Chippewa Falls Public Library is hosting a “Virtual Teen Game Night” this Friday in collaboration with the public libraries from Augusta, Ellsworth, Ladysmith and Park Falls. Students ages 12-18 years old are invited to join for an evening of games led by librarians from 7 to 9 p.m. The online portal to register for the event closed on Monday, but those still interested in attending can email their registration information to jgillesturner@mycfpl.org.
Jenna Gilles-Turner, teen librarian at the Chippewa Falls Public Library, said the collaboration and subsequent event came after the coronavirus forced the cancelation of many programs at each of the libraries.
“After libraries in the area started closing down for safety reasons due to COVID-19, some teen librarians decided it would be great to work together to provide virtual programs for teens in the area,” Gilles-Turner said. “It’s an opportunity for teenagers to meet, hangout and get the personal human connection that is so valuable and so important. I’m really excited about it.”
A few of the participating libraries started the monthly Friday night virtual events in September and the Chippewa Falls Public Library is participating for the first time this month. Each month a theme is selected to differentiate the activities offered. The theme for this month is teen game night and next month is the Chinese New Year. Participating teens are asked to bring a chapter book they have read and know reasonably well with them to the event.
Since the teens and librarians won’t be able to meet in person due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the game night will be held virtually through a popular service.
“We send a safe and private Zoom link, because we want to protect the kids’ safety,” Gilles-Turner said. “When they’re online there might things like a virtual escape room or some kind of scavenger hunt around their house. Each library is offering their own grab bags as well. Those include things like snacks, supplies for a craft we’d do together and some months there are also prize offerings as well. It’s a little different every month.”
Registration for next month’s virtual game night is available now on the Chippewa Falls Public Library website.