Chippewa Falls public pool closes permanently

A favorite Chippewa Falls summer option will not be reopening.

The Chippewa Falls public pool located across the street from Irvine Park downtown will not reopen, Chippewa Falls Parks Director John Jimenez said earlier this week. The pool usually opens seasonally, but is currently in a state of disrepair.

Jimenez said it would cost roughly $4 to $6 million to repair and reopen the pool, which is something the city can’t afford right now. Another option is to tear down the existing pool and rebuild it, but that new facility would cost $6 to $7 million. He said the city is instead weighing other options, including replacing the pool with a teen center, enhanced splash pad and basketball courts.

The decision to not reopen the pool was approved Tuesday by the Chippewa Falls City Council. The Bernard Willi Pool is citing a crumbling infrastructure, staffing issues and lack of income as the reasons for the closure of the site.

Jimenez said the city has had talks to close the pool for over a year, and the decision to close it permanently was not an easy one.

