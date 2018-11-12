A local radio station now has a signature beer to match its rock n’ roll attitude.
WECL-FM, or 92.9 the X as it is known in the community, is a lock rock radio station which specializes in mainstream rock. Tracks from the likes of AC/DC, Breaking Benjamin, Slipknot, Pop Evil and more can be heard on its airwaves. Recently, the station has expanded to promoting live concerts, in-studio performances, charity events and now even has its own signature alcoholic beverage.
Real Rocker Red Ale made its debut Saturday at Brewster Brothers in Chippewa Falls, where it is now featured in the on tap lineup of brews available at the location. The name is derived from the radio station’s membership program “Real Rockers,” where listeners can rate songs the station plays, earn points from attending sponsored events and taking surveys in exchange for points to be used to bid on merchandise, tickets, food and more.
Steven Francis, an avid 92.9 the X listener, said it is really cool to see a local station have their own beverage.
“I know a lot of bigger bands like Iron Maiden and Megadeth have been coming out with their own beers, but I never expected the X to,” Francis said. “And I just got the chance to try it and it’s really good, so kudos to them for that.”
92.9 the X is the latest station to craft its own signature beer, taking influence from its parent station 93X out of the Minneapolis area. 93X has been heavily promoting its 93X Brotherhood beer for the last few years. It has started making its way to 93X sponsored events and is steadily expanding its reach.
Saturday, Brewster Bros. gave Chippewa Falls residents the chance to try Real Rocker Red Ale for the first time, setting up a few promotions to encourage attendance of the event.
The first 50 people to walk through the evocatively lit doors of the pub received a free pint of Real Rocker Red Ale, there was free food provided by Blue Marble Pub and attendees who were already a member of the Real Rocker program received 2,000 points for attending the event. Also, tickets and 92.9 the X merchandise were given away as a special thank you to the event’s attendees.
The final aspect of Real Rocker Red Ale is a portion of proceeds of the sales of the beer go towards 92.9 the X’s charity Event “Project X.” This is an annual charity event the station hosts, so a portion of the proceeds the drink receives will positively impact members of the Chippewa Valley.
Francis says the “Project X,” event is a great way to make the beer a special purchase.
“It feels good to know they are helping to make a difference,” Francis said. “Every year my wife and I try and donate to charity, so being to help out just a bit by buying a drink is cool. The Project X event is one of the best in the area, so I’m glad they are trying to keep it going to make a difference in people’s lives.”
Real Rocker Red Ale is now available on-tap at Brewster Bros. Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls and for more information on the signature beer and other events in the Chippewa Valley, visit 92.9 the X at 929thex.com.
