Two Chippewa Falls railroad crossings must be updated by the end of 2020, according to a final decision by Wisconsin’s railroad commissioner Friday afternoon.
In addition to updating crossing signals at Highway S in Eagle Point, Commissioner Yash P. Wadhwa ruled crossing signals at Progressive Rail Inc. tracks on Kennedy Street and Halbleib Road need to upgraded by Dec. 31, 2020, while the city must install appropriate temporary updates by Oct. 31, 2018.
Chippewa Falls will be responsible for replacing, repositioning and maintaining advance warning signs and updating pavement markings on both the crossings. Costs to do so will be minimal and encompass labor costs, city engineer Rick Rubenzer said.
Rubenzer added that he plans to visit the sites to determine what kinds of maintenance and painting the crossings need before they are updated.
Construction on the warning signals on Highway S and Kennedy Street will cost around $220,000 each and will be funded jointly by the state and Progressive Rail, said Jason Culotta, director of Public Affairs for Progressive Rail.
The work on Halbleib Road will cost $150,000 and the state will bear the cost of adding a lighted signal to that crossing, Culotta said. Currently, Halbleib’s crossing is monitored with stationary signage.
Work on Highway S is slated to begin in the spring of 2019, Culotta said, while work on Kennedy and Halbleib won’t start until fall 2019.
The decision to replace the crossing systems stem from a request by the commissioner on April 21, 2017, to investigate the adequacy of the crossing devices, according to Friday’s announcement. No hearing was held on the matter.
The commissioner’s investigation found that sight distances on the warning signals at Kennedy Street were sufficient, but the warning signal needed updating. On Halbleib Road, all but one of the corner side distances were not up to code and all of the clearing sight distances were deficient.
Progressive Rail is still in the process of finding a way to reduce traffic backups on Highway S and give its rail workers enough space to create mile-long trains, after the commissioner denied their request to close 95th Avenue in June.
“That would’ve been the easiest solution. We have some other things to explore,” Culotta said, adding that the company continues to work with the commissioner’s office to update railway crossings.
