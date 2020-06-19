Chippewa Falls recreation programs, Casper Park baseball and softball facilities among those in city opening for the summer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Recreation programs, shelters and facilities run by the city of Chippewa Falls Parks and Recreation Facilities and Programs are now reopening and can be used or reserved for usage.

The decision addressing the state of several facilities and programs was announced Friday by the city of Chippewa Falls Parks and Recreation Facilities and Programs.

Facilities and programs have been broken up into three categories: open now, wait-and-see and closed for the summer.

These decisions are in accordance with current Chippewa County group recommendations of 15 for an inside event and 50 for an outside event.

Those facilities and programs opening now including recreation programs, Irvine Park Shelter and Bandshell Reservations and Casper Park baseball and softball games for leagues and organizations that have used the facility in the past.

These activities will take place as long as group gathering and other guidelines are followed and event organizers will be asked to sign a waiver to reserve a park facility.

Events at the Chippewa Riverfront Park that cannot adhere to the current group gathering number are currently in the wait-and-see group.