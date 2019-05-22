The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School Board received an update on the referendum approved construction projects in the district Tuesday now that they are all officially underway.
In early 2018, a $65 million referendum was approved with 53% of voter approval to build a new home for Stillson Elementary School, and making additions and improvements to the existing Chippewa Falls Senior High School and Chippewa Falls Middle School buildings.
District business manager Chad Trowbridge noted that over the last month the projects have mostly been working on the same things.
“For all three projects a lot of what is going on is similar,” Trowbridge said. “A lot of what has been going on is earth work, site work, site prep … and really what they’re getting ready for is to pour foundations.”
The middle school project — which broke ground Tuesday afternoon — will use its portion of the funds for improvements and repairs to the property, in addition to expanding the technology and space offered at the school.
Site work for the middle school renovation and construction began earlier in the month, however, and work on the concrete footings will begin this week.
The new elementary building, which broke ground last Thursday, is being built on a 36-acre site in the town of Lafayette, a drastic upscale from the current six-acre site the current Stillson Elementary location is built on.
The 30-acre increase will mean more space for a parking lot, playground, athletic fields and more. In addition to the building itself, the Lafayette Town Board is working to approve plans to widen the road in front of the site and add turn and bike lanes to ensure travel to and from the school is as safe as possible for staff, children and their parents.
Site work for the new building began in the last week of April and work will begin on the concrete footings this week, and the masonry foundation next week.
The STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) lab at Chi-Hi, which includes a new science lab, improved technology and other various improvements, broke ground last Wednesday.
That project also broke ground in early May.
Site work on all three projects was affected by rain May 9 and 10.
All the projects are scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.