Chippewa Falls retail stores react to being allowed to reopen their doors

Business is beginning to return to the Chippewa Valley.
Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday retail businesses are allowed to reopen as long as they keep their occupancy to five people or fewer at a time and continue to practice social distancing.
Mike Jordan, president of the Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce, said the update is pleasing to hear, but additional steps will need to be taken to ensure business throughout the state can recover.
“We’re glad this order allows our small businesses to be able to open their doors again and take in customers,” Jordan said. “Obviously we’d like to see it more open than the five people per business, but it’s a step in the right direction.”
Teri Ouimette, executive director of Chippewa Falls Main Street, said business owners throughout Chippewa Falls are excited to reopen for the first time in almost two months.
“It’s a good first step in getting everything open again,” Ouimette said. “Everyone is on board and they’re excited about opening. Hopefully we can take more steps soon so that everyone can get back to normal as soon as possible.”
Although many businesses are excited to be reopening, concerns are being raised about the effect that will have on many retail establishments. Only allowing five people in a store at one time will limit the volume of business many stores will be able to do. And unlike small businesses, large corporate stores such as Target and Walmart continue to host hundreds of people at a time.
Leah Ritchie, owner of Iris Boutique, said while it is disappointing to only be able to conduct business on a small scale, she said it is a pleasure just to be reopening. She said as long as everyone respects the situation, more updates will be made to the limitations in the near future.
“As long as people continue to take the proper precautions, we’ll be OK,” Ritchie said. “Us being open, and having that as an option for people, is great. I think any way that small businesses can generate income right now is huge. As long as everyone stays healthy, this is the best way to go about things.”
Although they’re able to open again to the public, many of the participating businesses are electing to continue to strongly encourage wearing face masks to keep everyone as safe as possible from possible exposure to COVID-19.
Hand sanitizer is also being utilized commonly at the front door of stores to limit the amount of foreign bacteria entering any retail space.
Courtney Anders, owner of gift shop The Bird Nest, said giving shoppers the opportunity to support local business again in a traditional way is something she’s been looking forward to and can’t wait to greet customers in-person again.
“We’re extremely happy we’re able to open today,” Anders said. “We are a small business, and unlike the big corporations, we haven’t had money to back us up through all of this. It’s been rough on us to keep everything open when we haven’t had any income coming in. Our customers are excited because they’ll be able to do a little bit of shopping. And people are tired of being at home, so it’s going to be nice for them to be able to get out.”
Retail shops began to reopen Tuesday morning and other businesses such as restaurants, bars and venues continue to look toward May 26 for the end of the safer-at-home order to reopen their businesses.
