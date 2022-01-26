Chippewa Falls School Board grants district employees five additional Covid-19 specific sick days

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School Board just gave a bit of a cushion to district employees during a growingly uncertain time.

During the monthly board meeting Tuesday night, the board unanimously voted to approve five additional sick days to all employee groups, including LTE, and the appropriate prorated amount to their part-time staff, for Covid-related purposes.

This is a non-recurring addition to employee benefits. Board Vice President Sharon Mcllquham and Board Treasurer Steven Olson abstained from the final vote.

“I don’t believe anyone in here doesn’t yearn for the day that Covid is declared over, but we don’t have a date on that as of yet” Business Manager Chad Trowbridge said. “We’re not sure when it will roll over, or when it will stop, but it is necessary at this given time given the situation we’re currently in.”

Michelle Golden, executive director of Human Resources and Public Relations, initially brought the measure as a normal addition to sick time, meaning if an employee didn’t use the five days by the end of the year then they would roll over and become normal sick days in 2023, not having to be Covid-specific. However, a few board members didn’t agree with that notion, including Board President David Czech.

“I’m all for giving extra time for Covid-related purposes, but not for having them roll over,” Czech said. “If we have them roll over into normal sick days, then it turns into a benefit and we should be having a completely different discussion. This is being brought to us as a special item related to Covid and it should be treated as such."

After a group discussion, it was agreed that the days will in fact roll over to the next year if they aren’t used, but will be kept in a “Covid bank” and will only be able to be used for Covid-related purposes past 2022.

The measure was passed as it is intended to empower the staff in the CFAUSD to be their best, foster a positive school culture, and ensure staff is able to maintain their own health during the pandemic.

“We 100 percent support them, because if they have to be out, we need to take care of them,” board member Kevin Swift said. “I’m just struggling with them rolling over into normal sick days.”

Following Tuesday’s meeting, CFAUSD staff was notified of the temporary change to their sick days in their employee handbook.

