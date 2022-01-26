 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Chippewa Falls School Board grants district employees five additional Covid-19 specific sick days

  • 0
CFAUSD

The five additional sick days granted to CFAUSD staffers will only be able to be used for Covid-related ailments, and will roll over into the next year to continue to be used as such.

 PARKER REED, The Herald

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School Board just gave a bit of a cushion to district employees during a growingly uncertain time.

During the monthly board meeting Tuesday night, the board unanimously voted to approve five additional sick days to all employee groups, including LTE, and the appropriate prorated amount to their part-time staff, for Covid-related purposes.

This is a non-recurring addition to employee benefits.  Board Vice President Sharon Mcllquham and Board Treasurer Steven Olson abstained from the final vote.

“I don’t believe anyone in here doesn’t yearn for the day that Covid is declared over, but we don’t have a date on that as of yet” Business Manager Chad Trowbridge said. “We’re not sure when it will roll over, or when it will stop, but it is necessary at this given time given the situation we’re currently in.”

Michelle Golden, executive director of Human Resources and Public Relations, initially brought the measure as a normal addition to sick time, meaning if an employee didn’t use the five days by the end of the year then they would roll over and become normal sick days in 2023, not having to be Covid-specific. However, a few board members didn’t agree with that notion, including Board President David Czech.

People are also reading…

“I’m all for giving extra time for Covid-related purposes, but not for having them roll over,” Czech said. “If we have them roll over into normal sick days, then it turns into a benefit and we should be having a completely different discussion. This is being brought to us as a special item related to Covid and it should be treated as such."  

After a group discussion, it was agreed that the days will in fact roll over to the next year if they aren’t used, but will be kept in a “Covid bank” and will only be able to be used for Covid-related purposes past 2022.

The measure was passed as it is intended to empower the staff in the CFAUSD to be their best, foster a positive school culture, and ensure staff is able to maintain their own health during the pandemic.

“We 100 percent support them, because if they have to be out, we need to take care of them,” board member Kevin Swift said. “I’m just struggling with them rolling over into normal sick days.”

Following Tuesday’s meeting, CFAUSD staff was notified of the temporary change to their sick days in their employee handbook.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.

COVID Vaccination Among Young Children , Stalls in the United States. NBC News reports pediatricians in the United States are alarmed at the slow pace in which young children are receiving a coronavirus vaccine. As the Omicron variant spreads like wildfire, the country has hit new highs of COVID-related pediatric hospitalizations. In the two months after Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine received authorization to be administered to children aged 5 to 11, merely 27% have received at least one dose. Per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just 18% of them have received two. Health officials say the vaccination rates among children have differed by region in the United States. Recent analysis shows almost 50% of 5- to 11-year-olds in Vermont are fully vaccinated. According to NBC News, less than 10% of 5- to 11-year-olds have received two doses in nine Southern states. You have these large swaths of vulnerable children who are going to school. , Dr. Samir Shah, director of the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, via NBC News. Experts say they fear states with lower vaccination rates "are less likely to require masking or distancing...”. One of the problems we’ve had is this perception that kids aren’t at risk for serious illness from this virus. , Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Infectious Diseases, via NBC News. That’s obviously not true. , Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Infectious Diseases, via NBC News
0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. touts diplomacy with Russia but prepared for 'aggression,' says Blinken

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News