Chippewa Falls School Board narrows down Superintendent search firm candidates

During a meeting Thursday night, the Chippewa Falls School Board narrowed candidates to McPherson and Jacobson and the Wisconsin Association of School Boards.

School Board president David Czech said the board considered a few qualified candidates but came down to the two finalists after much deliberation Thursday.

“The Chippewa Falls School Board considered proposals from five different professional and very qualified superintendent search firms,” Czech said. “Based upon the proposals, we narrowed it down to McPherson and Jacobson, and WASB. We will interview both firms Monday night if possible, Tuesday at the latest, and make a decision the same night. We have also allocated time after the interview process to hit the ground running by immediately formulating a timetable with the firm we choose.”

Czech said hiring an outside firm to assist in the process has hidden benefits as well that will help make the process as seamless as possible.