Chippewa Falls School Board narrows down Superintendent search firm candidates

The Chippewa Falls School Board has narrowed down candidates for its superintendent search firm.
During a meeting Thursday night, the Chippewa Falls School Board narrowed candidates to McPherson and Jacobson and the Wisconsin Association of School Boards.
School Board president David Czech said the board considered a few qualified candidates but came down to the two finalists after much deliberation Thursday.
“The Chippewa Falls School Board considered proposals from five different professional and very qualified superintendent search firms,” Czech said. “Based upon the proposals, we narrowed it down to McPherson and Jacobson, and WASB. We will interview both firms Monday night if possible, Tuesday at the latest, and make a decision the same night. We have also allocated time after the interview process to hit the ground running by immediately formulating a timetable with the firm we choose.”
Czech said hiring an outside firm to assist in the process has hidden benefits as well that will help make the process as seamless as possible.
“The side bonus of working with a search firm is they will also be able to assist in determining whether now is the best time to find our permanent superintendent or if it would be better to look for an interim now and find our permanent after this year’s contracts have been sorted out,” Czech said.
The board plans to meet Monday night to interview the two firms and come to a decision on which to hire the same night.
Chippewa Falls Superintendent Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos was chosen to be the new Altoona school board superintendent early last week, ending her five-year stint in the position.
She will replace Dan Peggs, who was fired after being accused of sex trafficking of a minor and child pornography.
Eliopoulos will continue in Chippewa Falls through the end of her contract in July.
